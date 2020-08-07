Mary Virca, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary (Stanceu) Virca, a long-time resident of the Warren area, died on Sunday, August 2 at the age of 96 following a short illness.

Mary, the youngest daughter of Lucretia and Charles Stanceu was born in Canton, Ohio on September 17, 1923.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Charley and sisters, Jenny and Ann.

She moved to the Warren area when she married George F. Virca on September 9, 1945. They celebrated 66 years together prior to George’s death in 2011.

Mary is survived by her three children: daughter, Jeanette (husband, Victor Dasbach and grandchildren, Brandon and Megan) of Howland, Ohio; son, G. Duke (wife, Gabrielle and granddaughter, Carolyn) of Bellevue, Washington and daughter, Jeanne of Oakland, California.

Mary had a wide variety of talents, most channeled toward family and friends. She enjoyed baking. Among the various confectionary delights she created, her holiday sugar cookies were legendary and her cream-filled lady finger pastries were sublime.

Mary was also a life-long avid reader. She passed on her joy of books and reading to her three children. From a very early age Mary fell in love with fabrics and sewing. Whenever fabric was in her hands a magical transformation was soon to happen. For many years that passion was directed toward creating children’s clothes and household items. Later in life she redirected her sewing talents into an artistic quilting technique known as Cathedral Windows. Once she had established, then mastered her approach, she began creating magnificent museum-quality quilts. Many now adorn the walls in the homes of family and friends, cherished works of art created with equal measure of skill and love.

Mary loved children and loved playing with them, whatever the game. Countless hours were spent playing games with her children. Once she became a grandmother, she could often be seen crawling on the floor with her grandchildren shooting marbles, or playing board games, or playing any number of card games. While playing cards she would often be caught with an impish grin on her face as she cheated to help one of her grandchildren win. Her cheating at cards to help the youngest in the game became family legend and a source of much enjoyment over the years.

Mary was not shy about learning new skills either. With children, grandchildren and friends scattered far away from the Warren area, in her 70s, Mary took it upon herself to become computer literate so she could add electronic communications to the methods she employed to keep in contact with loved ones. Mary was universally loved by all that knew her. She was big-hearted, caring and loving, and had a positive impact on so many peoples’ lives. All who knew her were richer for it. She will be greatly missed but remain in our hearts forever.

According to her wishes, there will be no service. Cremation will take place with a family memorial scheduled at a later date.

Donations in Mary’s memory can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 E. Market Street, Warren, OH 44484; 330-399-2008.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

