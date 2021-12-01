Mary L. Rider, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Rider, 90, of Fowler passed away peacefully Friday, November 26, 2021 at Peggy Feathers Adult Care Facility.

She was born April 7, 1931 to parents, Earl Stein and Margaret (Free) Stein.

After graduating from Fowler High School, Mary worked at Ohio Lamp for 17 years and also worked with her husband selling boats and snowmobiles at Cortland Auto & Marine.

Mary was a member of Fowler Methodist Church.

She loved horses, dogs and cats and was a 4-H Advisor for horses. She loved riding her horse, Dude. Mary also enjoyed roller-skating at Cortland Roller Rink with her husband and best friend, Anita.

Mary is survived by her son, Duane (Pat) Rider of Glendale, Arizona; daughters, Connie Rider and Cheryl Rider, of Vernon, Ohio; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Rider whom she married August 3, 1956; a daughter, Peggy; brother, Earl Stein and sisters, Alice Williams and Ethel Ayers.

The family would like to thank Mary’s caregivers, Peggy Feathers, JoAnn and Charlie.

The family requests that material contributions be made to your local animal charity.

Private services and burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

