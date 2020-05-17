Mary F. Mills, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary F. Mills, 81, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 in Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Mary was born March 6, 1939 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Forrest and Olive M. (Smith) Mc Danel.

She was a graduate of New Brighton High School.

Mary worked in sales at the Valley View Department Store for 30 years, retiring in 2007.

Mary’s husband, Ralph Mills, passed away on March 28, 2019.

She was a devoted wife and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mary enjoyed cooking for her family and spoiling her grandchildren.

She cherished her cats, loved nature and birdwatching.

Mary was a good friend and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory two sons, Clifford (Gail) Mills and Daniel (Mary) Mills, both of Vienna; several brothers and sisters; nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Brian Sponseller of North Carolina, Jennifer Mills, of Niles, Steve Mills, of Warren, Kassandra Mills, of Vienna; a great-grandchild, Stephen Perkins, of Niles.

Private services will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum, with Pastor Gary Hennessey officiating, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Selby – Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.