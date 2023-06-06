WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary A. Millican, aged 92, passed away Friday morning, June 2, 2023.

She was born on March 7, 1931, to Elizabeth (Short) and Howard Jackson in Moundsville, West Virginia.

Mary was a loving housewife, mother, and grandmother.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Richard (Mary) Burns of Warren, Ohio, Donald Burns of Warren, Ohio and David (Valerie) Burns of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Terry (John) Minor of Lehigh Acres, Florida and Mary Beth (David) Cox of Hudson, Florida; sister, Josephine Watson of Warren, Ohio and 21 grandchildren.

Services are entrusted to Selby T.J.-Fox Funeral Home.

Internment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna Oh.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary (Burns) Millican, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.