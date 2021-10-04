Marlene Martin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene Martin, 84, of Warren passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Hospice of the Valley.

She was born October 14, 1936 in Neon, Kentucky to parents Olvin Meade and Zettie (Hall) Meade.

Marlene married George Martin December 13, 1980.

She was a member of the Church of God.

Marlene is survived by husband, George; son, Lawrence Collier(Belinda) of Newton Falls; brother, Muncy Meade (Lucy) of Warren; sister Charlene Collier of Winchester, Kentucky; grandson, Jeremey Collier and niece, Melinda Johnson of Warren.

Preceding Marlene is death are brother, Vincent Meade; sister, Alma Secoy and brother, Chester Sexton.

Marlene was a loving, caring person who loved her family and pets very much. She enjoyed outdoors, playing cards, church and spending time with family.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 12:00 noon with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Selby TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marlene, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.