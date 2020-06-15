Marilyn E. Wagner, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn E. Wagner, 96, of Warren, died at Windsor House of Champion, Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Marilyn was born Sept. 12, 1923 in Warren, the daughter of Theodore and Vendetta (Hardy) Norton.

She was a 1941 graduate of Warren G. Harding School. Marilyn enjoyed her job as a cook for Howland High School for 24 years.

She married Eugene Wagner on Feb. 2, 1944. He died August 5, 2011.

Marilyn loved spending time with her family and grandkids. She was a homemaker and collector of bells and Fenton glassware and other knickknacks. She enjoyed her time watching the Cleveland Indians and making friends both at Scope and her last couple years at Clearview Lantern Suites. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing her word search puzzles.

Marilyn leaves behind a son, Corky (Mary Jane) Wagner of Warren and John (Susan) Wagner of Hartville, Ohio.

She also leaves five grandchildren, Chuck Wagner of Warren, Mike (Barb) Wagner of Champion, Marc (Gayle) Wagner of Akron, Ohio, Melissa (John) David of Austintown and Nick Wagner of Green, Ohio: three great-grandchildren, Kevin (Lena) Taylor of Austintown and Logan Wagner of Champion.

Marilyn’s husband, Eugene, a brother, Pete Norton and sister, Barbara, preceded her in death.

Visitation for Marilyn will be held from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18, at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna.

Entombment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

