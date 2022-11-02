WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marge Eagle passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was 93.

She was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on January 15, 1929, to Okey and Virginia (Robertson) Patterson.

She was married Paul Eagle from April 26, 1948 until June 1, 2021, when Paul passed away.

Marge was a devoted homemaker and mother of three children. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Larry Eagle (Mary) of Lowellville, Ohio and Don Eagle (Barbara) of Girard Ohio; daughter, Sheila Thompson of Warren Ohio; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services are private and have been entrusted to Selby-Fox Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Marge Eagle, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.