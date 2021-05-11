Lois M. Preston, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois M. Preston, 92, passed Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her residence in Howland, Ohio after a lengthy, quiet and courageous struggle with multiple sclerosis, diabetes and congestive heart failure.

Lois was born March 6, 1929 in Worthington, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of Alvin Floy and Mary (Peat) Hellam.

She was a 1947 graduate of Niles McKinley High School following her family’s move to Niles at the beginning of her sophomore year.

Lois worked at the old A&P store in Niles and also modeled in the Youngstown- Warren area.

Following her marriage to her first husband, Robert L. Holloway, a naval officer at the time, she mover to Coronado, California where her first of three children was born.

She was predeceased by her second husband, Wesley R. Preston, in 2004 as well as stepson W. Ronald Preston and grandson, Justin L Bottiglieri. Lois was also predeceased by three brothers George, Robert, and Larry Hellam.

Lois is survived by sisters Alma Shahaden of Niles, Ohio and Virginia “Ginny” Loveless (Robert) of Buhl, Idaho and sisters -in-law Joan Hellam of McDonald, Ohio and Alice Preston of Niles, Ohio and brother-in-law, Robert Preston of Clearwater, Florida. She will be greatly missed by daughters, Barbara J. (Preston) Kubes of El Mirage, Arizona, Stephanie L Bottiglieri (Joseph) of Howland, Ohio, Lori J Manroe of Cardiff by the Sea, California and son, Jeffrey L. Holloway (Debra) of Keswick, Virginia. Not only was Lois a very proud and most loving mother to her children, but to her eight grandchildren and their families and eleven great grandchildren- all who meant so very much to her as did her many nieces and nephews.

Lois was a very committed and supportive mother, grandmother, sister and wife.

She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Niles where she also sang in the choir as well as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She touched and has such a lasting impact on so many lives.

The family would like to recognize the wonderful care she received at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital as well as the support of the Howland Fire Department, Emergency Rescue Team and care provided by the Traditions Health Hospice staff in her final days.

Memorial contributions can be made to Howland Fire and Rescue Department, Traditions Health Hospice or St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

Services arranged by Selby TJ Fox Funeral Home.

Internment and graveside memorial service will be conducted in Worthington, Pennsylvania at a future date.

Entrusted with the arrangements was Selby Fox Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lois, please visit our floral store.