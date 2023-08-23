GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda S. Lindsay, 78, went home to Jesus in Heaven on Sunday, August 13, 2023. She was peaceful and at home surrounded by her family who loved her very much.

Linda was born July 28, 1945 in Niles, the daughter of O. Stanley and Marion (Bolin) Watson. She enjoyed her early years on her grandparents farm.

She graduated from Girard High School in 1963.

Linda worked at Town & Country and Crago Veterinary Clinics for many years. She appreciated the many friends she met while working.

Linda loved and was devoted to her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved the holidays, especially Christmas and her holiday dinners will always be remembered. She really loved her dogs and cats and rescued many over the years. She loved antiquing with her daughter and they created wonderful memories together. She will be missed more than words can say. Linda also enjoyed decorating her home, taking care of her garden, reading and visiting with her friends. She loved taking care of her cats, Charlie, Mary, Katie and Will and feeding the birds and squirrels. She greatly missed her late husband, Gary and the time they spent together.

Linda was a Christian woman with strong faith and a member of Guiding Light Presbyterian Church in Girard. She loved her church family.

She leaves behind her daughters, Lorri Matey of Brookfield and Julie Simpson of Mentor; her son, Rick (Amber) Watson of New York; four grandchildren, Ethan Watson of Champion, Jack Simpson of Kirkland, Aiden New of Mentor and Eloise Watson of New York; her brother, Stanley R. (Marilyn) Watson of Canfield and cousin, Joe (Pat) Purser of Boardman

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary A. Lindsay; her parents, O. Stanley and Marion Watson; her grandparents and many loved dogs and cats.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to All about the Pawz Rescue, 87 S. Four Mile Run Road, Youngstown, OH 44515

Visitation will be Thursday, August 24 from Noon – 1:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna. The Reverend D. R. Dockstader of Guiding Light Presbyterian Church of Girard will officiate.

Services were entrusted to Selby–T.J Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.