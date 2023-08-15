VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Letitia Colceriu passed away on Thursday, August 10, 2023. She was 95.

Letitia was born on August 19, 1927 in Archita, Romania to Ioan and Eugenia (Pora) Baciu.

Since 1945 she was married to Ioan Colceriu until his passing in 2007.

Letitia was a very loving person.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Rodica Andrei of Canfield; granddaughter, Allina Andrei of Tahoe, Nevada and great-grandchildren, Austin, Christopher, Hannah and Kaden.

Letitia is preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Johnny Andrei ,Jr. and son-in-law, John Andrei.

Calling hours will be 12:00 – 12:30 p.m., with services following at 12:30 – 2:00 p.m., on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum.

Services were entrusted to Selby T.J Fox Funeral Home.

