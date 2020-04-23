Lawrence S. Crawford, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence S. “Larry” Crawford, Sr., 97, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Washington Square Healthcare Center in Warren.

Larry was born on February 6, 1923 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Lawrence S., Sr. and Janet (Kennedy) Crawford.

He was a graduate of Hubbard High School and attended Youngstown State University. Larry went on to receive a degree in drafting in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Larry served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy. He was a WT3C on the U.S.S. Kalinin Bay during the Battle of Leyte Gulf. Upon his discharge in 1946, decorations were: American Area Ribbon, Asiatic-Pacific Area Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation and Victory Medal Ribbon.

Larry was a former resident of Masury, Ohio before moving to Howland Township.

Larry was employed for 42 years as a draftsman at Westinghouse in Sharon, Pennsylvania, retiring in 1984.

He was an avid golfer and loved shooting pool and was a member of the American Legion Post 162 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, VFW Post 3767 in Hubbard, Ohio, the Elks Lodge 103 in Sharon, Pennsylvania and the Army and Navy Garrison 1982 in Niles.

Larry married Jean (Tueche) Crawford on July 22, 1946. Jean passed away in 2003.

Larry leaves behind sons, Larry S., Jr. (Marge) Crawford of Kinsman and Jeff (Tracy) Crawford of McDonald; daughters, Gail (Don) Trepicone of Northville, Michigan, Sandie (Bob) Yannucci of Warren and Jeanie Fulford of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A granddaughter, Jennifer and a son-in-law, Dave Fulford preceded Larry in death.

A private family service was held Thursday, April 23. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Larry may be sent to: Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care, 810 Boardman-Canfield Road #2, Boardman, OH 44512.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 24, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.