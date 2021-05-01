Larry Bartolin, Hartford, Ohio

Hartford, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Bartolin, 72, passed away in Cleveland at University Hospital on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 24, 1949 to parents Harry Bartolin and Margaret (Escover) Bartolin.

He graduated from Brookfield High School and joined the U.S. Army, Airborne Division and was a Vietnam veteran.

Larry was the President of the Vietnam Veterans Motorcycle Club. He was employed as a carpenter being a part of the Carpenters Local Union #268 for 32 years.

Surviving Larry are wife, Joan; son, Jeff (Shanna) of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Jessica (Carl) of Amelia, Ohio; brothers, Jim (Janice) Bartolin of Raleigh, North Carolina and Matt (Donna) Bartolin of Palm Bay, Florida and sister-in-law, Darla, of Masury, Ohio. Also surviving are four grandchildren, David, Calvin, Alex and Annika.

Preceding Larry in death are his parents and two brothers, Mark and Bill.

Larry loved to spend time outdoors hunting and fishing, but most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a self- taught, outstanding cook and enjoyed trying out new recipes and cooking for family.

Larry was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, son and friend to all he met. He touched an innumerable number of lives and will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers material tributes can be made to The International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607-3466 Or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

