BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Gamble of Brookfield, Ohio passed on Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was 91.

Kenneth, “Ken”, was born September 19, 1931 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania to Arthur and Elsie Gamble.

He is a graduate of East High School and served as Airman 2nd Class in the United States Air Force from 1948 to 1952.

On December 5, 1953 Ken married Thelma Stickel.

He was a crane operator for Republic Steel in Cleveland for over 30 years.

When not working on projects or attending to his property, Ken enjoyed relaxing on his pavilion swing while watching the Allegheny River flow by. He also loved watching a good Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Ken leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Thelma; daughter, Valerie (Thomas) Stump of Northfield, Ohio; sister, Caroline Jones of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania; grandchild, Brandon of Akron, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by grandchild, Tyler; brothers, Jess, Joe and Harvey and sisters, Bertha, Ann and Cecil.

A private entombment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park Mausoleum.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Selby T.J. Fox Funeral Home.

