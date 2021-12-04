Judith Cadwallader, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Cadwallader, 74, of Warren, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at St Joe’s Hospital from COVID-19.

Judith was born May 6, 1947, to parents Morris Floyd and Alice (Pettay) Floyd in Lima, Ohio.

Judith was mother to six children, James Cadwallader, Jennifer(Ray) Dodds, Michael (Jennifer) Cadwallader, Charles (Amy) Cadwallader, Donna ( Will) Burton and Glenn Cadwallader. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Judith is survived by her Aunt Janice Adkins.

She was predeceased by her parents.

Cremation will take place and Judith will join her mother and sister, Marilyn, at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

TJ Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

