Joyce Thomas, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Early Wednesday morning, February 3, after a remarkable life of 92 years, our precious mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Joyce Hare Thomas, left us for her heavenly home. Our hearts are broken but we are comforted by the fact that she passed peacefully in her own home enveloped by the love of her adoring children and family and that her pain and suffering have ended. She made not an enemy in her life and she leaves this world a better place and we a better family for the unwavering gift of her love.

She was born in Warren, Ohio and lived her entire life in the area, though she was well-traveled, visiting all 50 states (except Alaska) and much of Europe during a life of family adventures and explorations.

She was a graduate of W.G. Harding High School’s class of 1946 and earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

She was an active life-long member of Christ Episcopal Church.

Joyce was completely dedicated to her family and never missed any family activities, whether it was a piano recital, a ballgame, a school play, a PTA meeting or listening to her husband Pete’s dance band. She taught Sunday school and led her daughters’ Brownie and Girl Scout troops.

When her youngest child started school she returned to college to earn her teaching credentials after which taught kindergarten for three decades in the Warren City school district.

Joyce is survived by son, Douglas Thomas of Warren; daughters, Leslie Tricomi (George) of Sacramento, California, Rebecca Kniceley and Barbara Martin, both of Warren. Also surviving are grandchildren, Andrew Thomas (Samantha Forest) of Estero, Florida, Lydia and Sarah Tricomi, of Sacramento, California, Megan Thomas of Chicago, Illinois, John Guffey of Akron, Ohio and Addie Thomas of Warren, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Donnie Thomas and Thomas Forest, of Estero, Florida.

Preceding Joyce in death are son, Donald Thomas; brother, Gordon Hare and grandson, Benjamin Wentzel.

Joyce was a relentlessly optimistic person who chose to focus on the positive aspects of life. She grew up in a simpler less complicated world, born for her times – hard working, loyal to God and Country and fiercely dedicated to her family and countless friends. She was a perfect example of “The Greatest Generation.” Two days before her quiet passing, her daughter commented, “It must be so hard to be 92 years old mom,” to which Joyce replied, “Yes, but it sure was fun getting here.”

Services will be held Tuesday, February, 9, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum, Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by the Selby T. J. Fox Funeral Home.

