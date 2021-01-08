Joyce McDorman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce McDorman, 84, died Friday, January 1, 2021 in Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Joyce was born June, 10,1936 in St. Albans, England the daughter of Walter Davies and Sarah (Rutherford) Davies.

After graduation from high school she was in the English Royal Air Force.

She married Gerald McDorman on October 2, 1954 and moved to America shortly after.

She earned her American citizenship in 1966.

Joyce was a self employed tax preparer with her own business, D&J Tax Service.

Surviving Joyce are sons, Gerald (Tammy) McDorman of Estes Park, Colorado, Gregory D. ( Elena) of Reedsville, Pennsylvania and Dale A. (Mary) of Beaufort, South Carolina and daughter, Leslie (Alan) Beitzel of Warren, Ohio. There are nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Please remember Joyce with the love, respect and kindness she shared with those who’s lives she touched and paths she crossed. She lived her life with the grace of the butterflies and the gentle presence of the flowers she so loved. Her family and friends love her and will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to your favorite animal shelter or minister.

Services will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum. Calling hours will be Monday, January 18 at 12:00 p.m. with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m.

Selby – T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

