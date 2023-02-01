NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Hyatt, 90, of Niles died January 31, 2023 at the Shepard of the Valley Nursing Home located in Niles, Ohio.

She was born January 1, 1933 in Burlington, Vermont.

She was employed for 8 years with Packard Electric.

She was a member of Pleasant Valley Church in Niles.

She also enjoyed ballroom dancing.

Survivors include her daughter Kathleen (Alexander) Boyd of Howland, daughter Lori (Michael) Sava of Howland, and daughter Wendy Bridges of Niles. She also leaves behind three stepsons, Frank (Angie) Hyatt of Cortland, Richard R. (Myrna) Hyatt of Fairview Heights, Illinois, and Paul B. Hyatt of Marcouter, Illinois. Also left to cherish her memory are 20 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Richard Hyatt, whom she married February 17, 1974. Also proceeding her in death are her parents Ray and Marie Durant, brother Leroy, brother Dougie, and sister Winnie.

There will be no calling hours, and a private service for immediate family members only. Enotombment will be at the Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Services are being entrusted to Selby T.J Fox Funeral Home.

