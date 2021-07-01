Joyce Callahan, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Callahan, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 13, 1937, to parents, James Ratliff and Lucille (Wood) Ratliff.

Joyce graduated from Howland High School and retired from Macy’s department store in

1991.

Joyce is survived by son, Frederick (Jennifer) Wilson in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; daughter, Jill (Robert) Stan of Niles, Ohio; sisters, Janice (Renaldo) DelGarbino of Warren, Joan (Al) Toro of Howland, Ohio, Carol (Pete) Kakkio of Carmel Indiana; grandchildren, Ryan (Jen) Stan of Cortland, Ohio, Jason (Jenna) Stan of Streetsboro, Ohio, Craig (Stormy) Stan of Cleveland, Ohio, Kyle (Megan) Stan of Brunswick, Ohio; three great-grandchildren Ava, Colton, Madison and two stepgrandchildren, Zakary and Peyton Hudson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Callahan and former husband, Jack

Wilson.

Joyce loved to attend her son and grandson’s sporting events. She also had a passion for golf,

gardening, books and the Cleveland Indians.

Per her request, there will be no services.

Selby TJ Fox was entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.