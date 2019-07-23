Josephine Louise Cordy, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Louise Cordy, 91, was born May 31, 1928, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

She resided at 531 Forsythe Avenue in Girard from 1950 until moving to Columbus in October of 2016, due to health-related issues.

She passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 23, at the Inn at Bear Trail in Lewis Center, Ohio, where she had been residing for the last two and a half years.

Josephine was married to Samuel J. Cordy in November of 1950. They were married for 49 years.

She belonged to the Mount Carmel Society Bocce League and the 39ers.

She had worked at Strouss’ in Youngstown, Ohio for many years before retiring.

Josephine truly enjoyed her family and friends; as well as, volunteering at Northside Hospital and St. Rose Cafeteria.

She was proceeded in death by her brother, Anthony Sorbera; father, Ignazio Sorbera and mother, Mary Sorbera; as well as, a sister, Rose Seaber and husband, Samuel J. Cordy.

Josephine is survived by four sisters, Carmella Socie, of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, Margaret Pezza of New Jersey, Palma Sansone of New Jersey and Evelyn McCartney of State College, Pennsylvania and two brothers, Raymond Sorbera of Clearfield, Pennsylvania and Philip Sorbera of New . Jersey. Also surviving are Josephine’s children: a daughter, Catherine Cordy of Columbus, Ohio and her son, Frank Cordy of Hilliard, Ohio; grandchildren, Ryan Guthrie of Columbus, Ohio, Gillian Theado of Dublin, Ohio and her husband, Alex Theado; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Paul and Sam Theado and a sister-in-law, Marie Accodino of Niles, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Central Ohio, Newark Main Office, 2269 Cherry Valley Road, Newark, OH 43055. 740-788-1400.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum. Msgr. John Zuraw will officiate.

Entombment will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.