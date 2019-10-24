Joseph P. Biery, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Biery, 67, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Continuing Health Care at The Ridge, in Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

Joe was born January 26, 1952, to Clarence and Phyllis (McGaughey) Biery in Warren, OH.

He attended Howland High School.

Joe was a big fan of western movies, old country music and playing cards. Joe enjoyed a good meal three to four times a day. Uncle Phil liked spending time with his nieces and nephews, but most of all, he loved spending time with his companion of many years, Debbie Miller. Joe will be remembered for his boisterous laugh that will be greatly missed.

Joe leaves behind his companion, Debbie Miller; two brothers, Thomas of Howland and James of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania; a sister, Cindy Wilkerson of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews.

His parents and a brother Jack preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m, with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.