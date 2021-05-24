Joseph Dorazio, Leavittsburg, PA

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Dorazio, 72, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021 at Community Skilled health Center.

He was born September 7, 1948 to parents Joseph A. Dorazio, Sr. and Ruby Miller Dorazio.

Joseph was a custodian at the LaBrae Schools for 30 years.

He was an active member of First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

Surviving Joseph are brother, Gary (Darcy) Dorazio of Leavittsburg; sister, Rose (David) Horner of Lordstown; nephew, Gary, Jr. (Dominque) of Leavittsburg; niece, Megan (Tim) Everett of Warren and two great-nephews, Ryan of Elyria and Gabe, of Leavittsburg.

Preceding Joseph in death are his parents and brother, Bill.

Joseph liked helping his neighbors and helping out at Diles Market. He was active at church with Awana night and would have pizza parties.

Services and calling hours for Joseph are Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12:00 Noon with service following at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio. Officiating is Pastor John Jaros of First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

In lieu of flowers please send monetary donations to First Community Church of Leavittsburg, 4640 W. Market Street, Leavittsburg, OH 44430 .

Entrusted with the arrangements was Selby TJ Fox Funeral Home

