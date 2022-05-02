CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph C. Draper passed at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Joseph was born March 2, 1929 in Minerva, Ohio.

He graduated from Minerva High School and then entered the U.S. Army serving in Korea.

He spent 30 years as a machinist at General Electric retiring in 1992.

Surviving Joseph are his wife, Jean and sons, Rick (Mary) of Stoutsville, Ohio and Tim (Laurie) of Columbus, Ohio. He is also survived by five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Joseph was madly in love with his wife and was always taking care of his family. He loved seeing his grandchildren because family meant so much to him.

Private services were held.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 69, New York, NY 10036.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph C Draper, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.