WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne McCartney Thomas of Gaithersburg, Maryland since 2014, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, on Monday, July 3, 2023.

She was born on August 22, 1930, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Walter E. McCartney and Alice (Leckey) McCartney.

She previously resided in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Syracuse, New York and Warren, Ohio.

Prior to graduation from Johnstown High School with High Honors, she worked at Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital as a switchboard operator. Following graduation, she worked at Cambria Motors in Johnstown, Pennsylvania doing bookkeeping, payroll and accounts receivable functions.

On August 2, 1952, Joanne married Earl William Thomas of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and the couple moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There they were blessed with three children, Gregory, Karen and Douglas. In 1967, the family moved to Syracuse, New York and in 1973 they moved to Warren, Ohio.

After her three children were raised, she held various positions including a sales associate in Dey Brothers department store, a bookkeeper for Wholesale Tire and Auto Parts and Sinclair Tours. She also managed billing and accounts receivable at AMI Benefit Company in Plan Administration.

In 2014, Earl and Joanne moved to Asbury Methodist Village – a retirement community in Gaithersburg, Maryland to be closer to their daughter and her family.

In her personal life, she actively participated in the United Brethren Church in Johnstown, Pennsylvania and subsequently with United Methodist Churches in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Syracuse, New York and Warren (Howland), Ohio, where she served in numerous leadership positions in finance, missions, Sunday School and United Methodist Women. She participated in both chancel and hand bell choirs and worked to support the annual garage sale at Howland United Methodist Church for many years. She was a member of the American Bible Society and SCOPE Senior Citizens’ Center.

She was a volunteer with the Board of Elections for many years in Warren, Ohio. She was active as a leader in Brownies, Juniors, and Cadet Girl Scouts, as well as serving on the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Girl Scout Council. In her youth, she played violin in the Johnstown Symphony orchestra. She was an active member of PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) chapter EE in Warren, Ohio where she served in numerous positions including Chaplain, Treasurer, Auditor and Guard and on many committees. When she moved to Gaithersburg, Maryland, she continued her membership in PEO, with chapter O.

Her interests included flower arranging, hand signing, bridge playing, watercolor painting, cooking, candy making, reading and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She and her husband, Earl, traveled worldwide and enjoyed their visits to 46 states including Alaska and Hawaii. They also traveled to Ireland, England, France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, The Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Greece, Turkey, Israel, Aegean Isles, Canada, Bermuda, Puerto Rico and several other Caribbean islands.

She is survived by her son, Gregory (wife, Conni Smiley) and their three sons, Benjamin, Matthew and Kyle, daughter, Karen (husband, Gary Rubino) and their four daughters, Kristin, Erica, Amy and Julie and other son, Douglas (wife, Laurie) and their two sons, Ian and Derik; as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother in 1991; her father in 1999; her sister, Janet Yoder in 2008 and her beloved husband, Earl in 2018, after 66 years of marriage.

She requested that memorial contributions be sent to the Howland United Methodist Church for missions’ outreach through the Methodist Committee for Overseas Relief (MCOR).

Calling hours will be on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 119 N. Frederick Avenue, Gaithersburg, Maryland with a funeral service to be conducted immediately thereafter at the church.

Additional calling hours will be on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel at Crown Hill Burial Park, 3966 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio, with a memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel.

Her burial at Crown Hill Burial Park will follow the service.

Services entrusted to Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home.

