NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie M. Sanders, 93 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Laurie Ann Nursing Home, Newton Falls.

She was born April 2, 1928 to parents, Anthony Spagnola and Juvanina (Jenny) Stuppino.

After graduating from Newton Falls High School, Jennie worked at Giant Eagle for 32 years and retired in 1990.

Jennie was always about her family and a hard worker. She loved craft shows, family Sunday dinners and always hosted Halloween for the children in the family every year and had the kindest heart and soul. To know her was to love her.

Jennie is survived by her daughter, Linda Horvath of Warren; two grandchildren, Nicolle Guinaugh of Warren and Erica Duran of Warren; four great-grandchildren, Allie Rossi, Alonna Guinaugh, Marcos and Juvanina and two great-great-grandchildren, Christopher and Everly.

Jennie was preceded in death by her father and mother and brothers and sisters, Philip, Paul, Carmela, Anthony, Joe, Tina, Mary and Tony.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m., with funeral at 1:00 p.m., at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jennie, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.