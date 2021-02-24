Jennie L. Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie L. Miller, 89 of Warren, went to be with the Lord Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake, Ohio.

Jennie was born July 20, 1931, the daughter of Eli Tueche and Lena (Kavulic) Tueche.

After graduating from Warren G. Harding in 1949, she was employed by Packard Electric and worked the assembly line for 25 years, retiring in 1988.

Jennie married Ralph E. Miller on August 26, 1950. He preceded Jennie in death February 19, 2002.

Jennie was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Left to cherish her memories are sons, Mark (Marian) Miller and Matthew (Deborah) Miller; daughter, Janet (Richard) Pietro; four grandchildren, Eric (Sarah) Beebe of Brecksville, Ohio, Aaron (Andrea) Miller of Texas, Benjamin (Markella) Miller of Hiram, Ohio and Daniel (Tawny) Miller of Streetsboro, Oho and seven great-grandchildren.

Jennie is now with her true love–finally together again to travel through eternity. Rest in peace Mom.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation.

There will be private services at the Chapel Mausoleum at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.