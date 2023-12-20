STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday December 17, 2023 Jean A. Stamm was welcomed home by the Lord and her loving husband John Stamm, Jr., whom she married September 8, 1980 and spent 33 wonderful years with till his passing in April 2014.

Jean was born on February 2, 1937 to Andrew and Anna Kish.

Jean was a nurse at Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, as well as Saint Joseph’s Hospital. She also owned her own bakery, Grandma’s Temptations, where she did what she loved, baking and decorating wedding cakes.

Jean belonged to The First Lutheran Church of Strongsville.

Jean leaves behind to cherish her memory; sister Joanne (Ronald) Cvelbar of Vienna, a niece, a nephew, two great-nephews, one great-niece, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Jean was proceeded in death by her husband and parents.

A Memorial Service will be on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel Mausoleum at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Selby-Fox Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The First Lutheran Church of Strongsville- National Youth Gathering at 19419 Royalton Rd. Strongsville, OH 44149, or The Wounded Warrior Project at 4235 Redwood Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90066.

