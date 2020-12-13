Janice H. Holmes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice H. Holmes, 76, passed away at Trumbull Memorial Hospital December 8, 2020.

Janice was born September 6, 1944 to parents Dock Conway and Myrtle (Kendrick) Conway.

She married David Holmes September 15,1962 and spent her years as a housewife.

Surviving Janice are son, Daniel of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Brenda (Robert) Campbell of Garretsville, Ohio; brother, Claude Conway of Crossville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Melinda Chapman of Jacksonville, Florida and Brandon Foster of Cortland, Ohio and great-grandaughter, Diana Foster of Cortland, Ohio.

Preceding her in death are her husband David, and many brothers, sisters and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Crown Hill Burial Park Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at Crown Hill Burial Park Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements were handled by the Selby-Fox Funeral Home.