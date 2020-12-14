Janice H. Holmes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice H. Holmes, 76, passed away at Trumbull Memorial Hospital Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Janice was born September 6, 1944 to parents Dock Conway and Myrtle (Kendrick) Conway.

She married David Holmes September 15,1962 and spent her years as a housewife.

Surviving Janice are son, Daniel of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Brenda (Robert) Campbell of Garrettsville, Ohio; brother, Claude Conway of Crossville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Melinda Chapman of Jacksonville, Florida and Brandon Foster of Cortland, Ohio and great-granddaughter, Diana Foster of Cortland, Ohio.

Preceding her in death are her husband, David and many brothers, sisters and nieces and nephews.

Services will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at Crown Hill Burial Park Mausoleum in Vienna, Ohio. Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. with funeral service following at 1pm.

Arrangements were handled by Selby TJ Fox Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice Holmes, please visit our floral store.