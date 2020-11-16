Janet Finney, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Finney, 78, went home to be with the Lord late Friday evening, November 13, 2020 at Gillette Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Warren. As always her son, Bill, was there to comfort and assure her. Due to Covid-19 their pastor, Joe Thomas, was praying with her via speaker phone as she passed.

Janet was born in Youngstown on March 10, 1942, to Edward A. and Doris Mae (Cline) White.

She was a 1960 graduate of Howland High School and growing up in the 50’s, her “Happy Days” revolved around Rt. 422. They could be found at the Howland Drive-In, the adjacent Roller Rink, or eating at Moxie’s and cruising the “Strip.”

Janet loved everything “Elvis” and looked forward to her vacations in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She and her brother Tom were diehard fans of the Cleveland Indians baseball team.

Janet worked for several years at Wean Engineering on North Park Avenue in Warren. Once her health declined, she was a stay at home single mom. She and Bill took care of each other since he was seven years old. Together they attended churches in Liberty, Girard and Vienna.

She was outspoken and would stick up for the underdog every time. Janet was also generous and liked to give, even when she had very little for herself. As a term of endearment, she was described as “feisty”.

Janet leaves behind her son, William R. Finney II of Howland; sisters, Carol (Dirk) Waren of Howland, Donna (William ‘Skipp’ ) Taylor of Liberty Township; several nephews and nieces and her cats, Socks and Heidi.

She was pre-deceased by her parents and her brother, Thomas E. White (Tew), who died in February, 2020.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna

Services for Janet will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna. Pastor Joe Thomas will officiate.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park

The Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

