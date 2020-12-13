James Johnson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Johnson, 83, of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born October 13, 1937, the son of Pearl Johnson and Edith (Lewis) Johnson.

After getting an associates degree from Kent State he worked for Packard Electric as a quality engineer for 42 years while being a member of the Elks Lodge.

On April 6, 1957 he married Helen Hurst and spent a good life with her.

Surviving James are sons, Jim (Lori) of Warren, Ohio and Dale (Sonya) of Champion; daughter, Tina (Roger) Hammack of Champion; brother, Raymond (Lynn) of Bristol and sisters, Shirley (Tim) Gilliland of Lordstown and Debbie (Jeff) Truan of Cortland along with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding James in death were two daughters, Elizabeth and Donna and a son, Mark.

James enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed time with his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings. His interests include gardening, golfing, bowling and being entertained by Bella and Oliver, his two favorite dogs.

Material contributions can be made to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 9 Youngstown, OH 44505.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Private services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Arrangements were handled by Selby-Fox Funeral Home.

