VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert J. Noble, 82, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Herbert was born March 24, 1940, in Greenville Pennsylvania. in Mercer County to Herbert Ernest Noble and Dorothy Louise Schlaich.

Upon graduating high school, Herbert served in the United States Marine Corps.

After his enlistment period, he worked in the trucking industry, from which he retired, for 39 years.

Loving his teams the Cleveland Browns and Cavaliers the whole way.

Herbert Noble married his wife, Sandra M. Noble, on May 30th, 1981.

Herbert is preceded in death by daughter, Sherri (April 15, 2021) and his parents.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 41 years, Sandra Noble; two dutiful stepsons, Mark A. McKee of Berlin Center, Ohio and Darryl J. McKee, Jr. of Toledo Ohio and three beloved grandchildren.

Internment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Herbert J Noble, please visit our floral store.