GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. Pfeifer, 96, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Hospice House in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Helen was born February 8, 1926 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, the middle of five children to John and Grace Stitch-Bender.

She married Lester Pfeifer on June 28, 1952.

She relocated to Girard, Ohio in 1954.

Helen was employed as a seamstress at Brentwood Originals in Boardman, Ohio for many years.

She was a member of First Christian Church of Girard.

For the past few years, Helen resided at Windsor House at Omni Manor in Youngstown, Ohio. She was affectionately known as the “Bingo Queen.” Her favorite days were spent winning bingo games or having her nose in word puzzles.

Helen leaves behind two daughters, Sandy (Vito) Marsco and Diane (Doug-partner) Pustay. She also leaves behind her beloved granddaughters, Amber (Mario) Curtis, Ashley (Dominic) Zarletti, Suzanne (Will) Banner and Danielle Marsco (Tyler Protiva, fiancé) along with two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Arielle Zarletti.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Stitch (Gladys), Earl (Grace) and Clarence (Imogene); sister, Martha (Irvan)Marshall and son-in-law, Thomas Pustay.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum, 3966 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio. Friends and family may call one hour prior at noon. Presiding over the funeral will be Pastors Diane Fonderlin and Rhonda Gallagher.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Helen’s family requests donations be made to First Christian Church of Girard, Ohio or to the Hospice House in Youngstown, Ohio.

