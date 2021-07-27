Grace Louise Marlatt, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Louise Marlatt, 88 went home to be with the Lord on July 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Grace was born February 15, 1933 in Knob Fork, West Virginia, the daughter of Samuel and Hazel (Anderson) Allison.

Grace graduated in 1951 from Cameron High School, Cameron, West Virginia.

She was retired from Van Huffel Tube Corporation where she worked as a customer service representative for 30 years. She also worked for Miami Industries in Warren, as inside sales. After her retirement for a short time she worked for artist Barry Barnett in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Grace was a member of Belle Vista Baptist Church in Edgewater, Florida, where she spent the winters for more than 25 years. She also attended First Baptist Church in Howland.

Grace loved her family immensely and spending time with them. She also loved bingo, reading, crocheting, bowling, traveling and playing tournament shuffleboard in Florida and was past secretary of Mainland Shuffleboard in New Smyrna Beach, also member of New Smyrna Beach Shuffleboard Club and Akron Shuffleboard Club. Grace also belonged to the National Secretaries Club.

Grace leaves behind two daughters, Sandra (Herb) Young of Bristolville and Susan (Howard) Hawks of Niles; two sons, Steve Blake of Boardman and Kenneth Simpson of Liberty; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and her companion of 12 years Walter Vilk, Sr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde R. Marlatt in 2008; her parents; a brother, William R. Allison and two sisters, Lorraine Goudy of Moundsville, West Virginia and Irene Thomas of Rosemead, California.

Calling hours will be at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum from 12:00 Noon, Friday, July 30, 2021 with funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Selby-TJ Fox was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Grace L Marlatt, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.