Glenn L. Greenfield, Sr., Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn L. Greenfield, Sr., 69, passed away at Greenbrier Health Center in Parma Heights, Ohio on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Glenn was born July 20, 1951 in Warren. He was the son of Robert Greenfield and Stella Ann (Patrone) Greenfield.

In 1970 Glenn graduated from Niles McKinley High School. Formerly of Niles and Akron, Ohio, Glenn worked at Syro Steel in Girard Ohio for 20 years. He was also a member of the World Church of God.

Glenn is survived by a son, Glenn Greenfield Jr. of Cleveland; brothers John Greenfield (Sue) of Niles and David Greenfield (Terry) of Cleveland, Ohio and sister Sue Ann Greenfield of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Stella Ann and his friend, Jacquelin Dunn.

Glenn was an easy going type person. He loved sports, politics, going to church and spending time with his son. He wrote a lot and tried to help everyone.

Inurnment will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Arrangements were handled by T.J. Fox– Selby Funeral Home, in Vienna.

