VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys R. Walls, 96 , passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022 at Hospice House.

Gladys was born May 28, 1926 in Wilkins Township, Pennsylvania, to the late Olive and Charles Brandfass.

She graduated from Turtle Creek High School in 1944.

During WWII, she worked for Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh, assembling submarine parts.

She graduated from Nyack College in 1948, and worked at National Biscuit & Weigands in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, G. C. Murphy in Ambridge, P ennsylvania & Grant City East in Warren, Ohio.

Gladys married Paul L. Walls, August 12, 1949. Together they loved and raised three children – Sheryl (James) Diyorio of Austintown, Ohio, where she made her home the past five years, Paul Dennis (Debbie) Walls, of Niles, Ohio and Janice (Anthony) Corturillo, of Hudson, Ohio.

She loved and enjoyed her seven grandchildren – Rebekah (Matthew) Taylor, of Burbank, California, Brian (Kara) Diyorio, of Poland, Ohio, Andrea (Jake) Bailey of Austintown, Ohio, David (Nicole) Diyorio, of Girard, OH, Emily (Dan) Corturillo, of Bloomington, IN, Joshua (fiancée, Natalie) Walls, of Niles, Ohio, Amanda (Matthew) Hast, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and five great-grandchildren.

Gladys sang in choirs and trios at Turtle Creek Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Sewickley, P ennsylvania, Baptist Church, North Mar Christian & Missionary Alliance Church and Champion Presbyterian Church. She bowled in North Mar & Wean leagues, taught North Mar Primary Sunday School & Pioneer Girls. She loved to read, crochet, knit, do decorative painting, ceramics, make greeting cards & write to pen pal.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Paul l. Walls, March 31, 2013, parents Olive & Charles Brandfass, brother Charles (Chuck) Brandfass and sister Jean Brandfass.

Gladys’ family would like to thank Hospice House for all the kindness shown and care given to Gladys during her final days.

Per Gladys’ wishes there will be no calling hours.

Donations may be made in her memory to Big Reach Center of Hope, 11767 Lisbon Rd, Salem, Ohio or Hospice of the Valley

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Selby- T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements

