Geraldine O. “Jerry” Shaffer, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine O. “Jerry” Shaffer, 88, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at Gillette Skilled Nursing Home in Warren.

Geraldine was born September 22, 1931, in Erie, Pennsylvania the daughter of Phillip and Francis (Ferguson) Keller.

She married Paul L. Shaffer on October 21, 1949. They enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage until his passing in 2009.

She leaves behind three sons, Greg (Tammy) Shaffer of Florida, Mark (Cathy) Shaffer of Columbus, Ohio and Jay (Amber) Shaffer of Florida and a daughter, Paula (Gary) Schultz of Vienna. Geraldine also leaves 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceding Geraldine in death are her husband, Paul; her brothers: Phillip Keller, Robert Keller and sisters, Marilyn Mickel, Arleen Crebs, Jean Ann Stahr and Francis Benson.

Services for Geraldine will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 with visitation from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., and the funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m., at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna.

Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

