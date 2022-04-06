WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Elizabeth Beleny, 95, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Geraldine was born on November 10, 1926 in Warren, Ohio, to parents Leo Newmiller and Henrietta (Karnbauer).

She was a graduate of Warren Harding High School.

She later worked at NASA in Cleveland, Ohio for 16 years.

She was a member of the Lutheran church and of the VFW Auxiliary.

Geraldine married John Beleny on July 9, 1946. He passed on November 22, 2002.

Surviving Geraldine are daughters, Cheryl (Ed) Beaudreault of Atlanta, Georgia and Patricia Mercer of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter-in-law, Ann Beleny and her family of Charlotte, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Julie (Thad) Downs, Christopher Beleny Fischer (Amanda) and Tyler Cortland Fischer; three great-grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Smith, Alex Downs and Charlotte Beleny Fischer and one great-great-grandchild, Shore Smith.

Preceding Geraldine in death are her parents, Leo and Henrietta; son, John; daughter, Nancy Ann and siblings, Harold, Virginia, Dorothy and William.

Geraldine was a devoted mother and wife. She was a self published poet. She was a quilter, an outstanding cook, blue ribbon baker that won many accolades. Geraldine enjoyed country music and loved to dance to polkas at the VFW.

A private viewing will be held at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum, Vienna.

Selby-TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

