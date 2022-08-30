LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George L. Udall, 92, of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022.



George was born October 18, 1929 San Pedro, California to George P. Udall and Lena (Winans) Udall.

George attended Leavittsburg High School.

After high school, George was in the U.S. Navy from Oct 1948 until 1949. He also served in the U.S Air Force from February 1951 until November 1954; he was also a member of the Air Force Reserves from 1973 until 1975.

George was employed at Delphi Packer Electric as a tool and die maker for 49 years and was a Warren City Councilman.



George was a member of Warren Baptist Temple. He loved the Lord and served Him in many different ways: sponsoring missionaries, inviting missionaries into his home and served as a Sunday School teacher.

George loved dogs, good food, gardening, bird watchng and traveling.



On October 13, 1956, George married the love of his life, Virginia (Banning) Udall. They were married for 51 years until her passing in 2007.



George is survived by his sons, George A. Udall of St. Petersburg, Florida and Kyle (Beth ) Udall of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; daughters, Debra (Udall) Burns of Champion Ohio, Diane (Robert) Greer of Massillon, Ohio and Ruth (Ray) Whiteley of Largo, Florida; nine grandchildren, Jim (Gracelynn) Douglas, Jonathan Douglass, David (Danielle) Greer, Anna (Mike) Payne, Steve (Becky) Greer, Hope (Jonathan) Moore, Jeremy (Maria) Greer, Matthew Greer and Andrew Udall and 11 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Virginia; brothers, Lyle and Carl; a sister, Evelyn (Sally) Lamson and a grandson, Ronnie Martin.



Pastor Jim Dittmar will be officiating funeral services on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park Chapel Mausoleum, 3966 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, Ohio. Friends and family may call one hour prior at 12:00 p.m.

Burial to follow.



Selby-TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes can be made to Warren Baptist Temple, 2093 Ewalt Avenue, Warren, OH 44483.

