George Aaron Peters, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Aaron Peters, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at his residence.

He was born June 21, 1935 to parents Aaron Peters and Verda (Dexter) Peters in Warren, Ohio.

George graduated then went on to serve in the Marines.

He worked as Head Custodian at Howland High Schools for 30 years.

In his younger years George enjoyed running, golfing, riding motorcycle/bicycle and playing baseball. As years progressed his interests turned to gardening and watching classic movies. He was always an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers. He was always someone you could turn to when you needed anything.

He will be missed by his best friend, Anna Peters. His neighborhood friends will feel the loss of their great friend.

He always enjoyed a good family get-together so he could spend time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

George is survived by his daughters, Lee Anne Peters of Warren Ohio, Paula (James) Jackson of Yellow Spring, West Virginia and Corinne (David) DeMay of Burghill, Ohio; brother, Robert Peters of Florida; sister, Judith Capito of Austintown, Ohio; grandchildren, Joshua (Nicole) Peters of Warren, Ohio, TJ (Lyndsay) Nickells of Warren, Ohio, Tabitha (Greg) Dean of Cortland, Ohio, Daniel McIntroy of Warren, Ohio, Mark (Heidi) McIntroy of Champion, Ohio, Thomas McIntroy of Warren, Ohio, Rachel McIntroy of Warren, Ohio and David McIntroy of Warren, Ohio and six great-grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by brothers, John and Chuck Peters and sister, Alice.

Special thanks to Ohio Living Hospice.

Calling hours will be Friday, October 22, 2021 at 12:00 Noon with funeral service following at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum, Vienna, Ohio.

Burial will take place following service.

Selby–TJ Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George A. Peters, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.