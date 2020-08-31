Faith Elaine Lakatos, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Faith Elaine Lakatos, 66, died Thursday, August 27,2020 at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

She was born April 19, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio to John Lakatos and Joanne Elaine Miller.

Faith graduated from Matthews High School and received her CDL. She worked 16 years in the transportation industry at Falcon, retiring in 2019. .

She is survived by daughters Heather (William) Clark of Girard, Shannon Diana of Lake Milton and Tara Fortier of Girard, her brother David Miller of Florida, sister Denise Hillier of Ocala, Florida.

She also leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Savanah Fortier of Girard, Justina Virostek of Lake Milton, Chaz Johnson of Niles, Joseph Virostek of Lake Milton, Angelina Diana of Austintown and Chloe Gaston Virostek of Lake Milton and great grandchildren Violet Virostek and Saylor Delgado.

Faith’s parents, grandparents and a brother, John Lakatos preceded her in death.

Faith was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved music and her kittys and was a firm believer in Jesus Christ. Faith also enjoyed being at the beach with family. We all love you Faith. God Bless.

According to Faith’s wishes only a private service was held.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby – T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

