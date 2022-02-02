NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Workman, 93, of Niles, passed away at Hospice of the Valley on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Elizabeth was born in Salem, Ohio on December 18, 1928.

After graduating form Leetonia High School she married Harry Workman on June 12, 1946.

She was a member of the VFW of Girard and Vienna and spent her time as a homemaker.

Elizabeth is survived by son, Dan (Theresa) Workman of Kinsman, Ohio; brothers, Kenneth Steer and Jerry (Evie) Steer, of Damascus, Ohio and sister, Wilda Shandle of Las Vegas. There are six grandchildren Kari Johsua of Las Vegas, Rebecca (Shawn) Osmon of Bazetta, Ohio, Amanda (Terry) Peterson of Canton, Ohio, Heather Weir of Bazetta, Ohio, Alicia (Brandon) Moore of St Mary’s, Georgia and Ashley (Joe) Crump of Columbus, Ohio; two great-grandchildren, Journee Rivers of Bazetta, Ohio and Emma Grace Moore of St Marys, Georgia, along with several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Elizabeth is death are her husband, Harry on May 18, 1999; daughter, Vicki Joshua; brother, Melvin; sister, Lois Sweeteye and a granddaughter, Trina.

Elizabeth loved to shop, gamble, the Cleveland Browns, camping and socializing. She enjoyed playing all games and enjoyed the grandchildren. She loved cooking and celebrating the holidays. She and Harry spent some years traveling the country.

Services will be held at a later time.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

