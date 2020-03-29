Elizabeth Eberle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Eberle, 93, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Humility House in Austintown.

Elizabeth was born December 14, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Joseph and Bertha Szekely.

She worked many years for Ohio Lamp and retired from Howland Local School District as a cook, on July 1, 1989.

Elizabeth loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved animals, most of all her cats.

She was admired by her family and friends as an accomplished cook and baker, especially for her old-world Hungarian recipes that she loved making and sharing with her children.

Playing bingo every week or playing cards with her girlfriends was what she enjoyed. During the daytime, she enjoyed walking around the mall and shopping. At home she was a big time shopper of QVC.

Elizabeth married Karl Eberle on December 29, 1975. He died in October of 1987.

She leaves behind two sons, David G. (Mary Frances) Sohayda of Hartford and Timothy J. (Tammy) Sohayda of Vienna; a daughter, Barbara J. Sohayda of Johnston. Elizabeth also leaves behind four grandchildren.

Elizabeth’s parents, Joseph and Bertha Szekely; two brothers; a sister, all preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any monetary donations be sent to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Private services will be held at a future date.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Selby-T.J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Eberle, please visit our tribute store.

