Eileen R. Hedrick, Cortland, Ohio

Eileen R. Hedrick, 84, of Cortland, gained her Angel Wings into Heaven on Sunday November 14, 2021.



Eileen was born October 11, 1937 in Bishop, PA to parents Henry Kagle and Katie (Stewart) Kagle.

After graduating High School, Eileen was employed by Packard Electric as an assembler and retired after 30 years.



Eileen lived life to the fullest and loved to have fun and make people laugh. Her family was her greatest treasure. Through her life some of her favorite things were bowling, dancing, crafting, going to Church, shuffleboard, swimming, sled riding with her grandchildren and collecting angels. She was an avid

Pittsburgh Steelers fan.



Left to cherish her memories are daughters: Rene (Kevin) Testa of Mecca, Rochelle Hedrick of

Southington and Rhonda (Darin) McAllister of Champion, brother, Donald (Shirley) Kagle of

Virginia, sister Darlene Miller of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, five grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Preceding Eileen in death are husband Joseph Hedrick whom she Married September 21,

1956, brothers Henry, William and Kenneth, sisters Freda, Betty, Dorothy, June, grandson

Mark Canfield and son-in-law Terry Mark Canfield and also her dog, Ryder.



Calling hours will be Friday, November 19, 2021 at 12 Noon with funeral at 1:00 p.m. at Crown Hill

Chapel Mausoleum. Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude’s Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105.



Selby TJ Fox Funeral was entrusted with the arrangements.