Edward F. Gates, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward F. Gates died Saturday, April 17, 2021 unexpectedly at the Liberty Healthcare Center.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 1, 1943 to parents, Lawrence Gates and Hazel Black Gates.

He was a graduate of Badger High School in 1961, where he excelled in sports such as basketball and track.

He married Vera Jean Jarvis in 1962.

Throughout his life, Ed held a deep love for hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending his moments with much loved friends and family. He shared these pastimes with them, going on hunting and fishing trips, making memories that will last beyond his lifetime. He was a racing enthusiast, always keeping up with the Blaney family racing legacy, and loved watching NASCAR.

He was an AMVETS post 290 member, belonged to the YMCA for many years, was in the Vienna Fish and Game club and was a proud member of the NRA. Ed And Vera loved spending time at Marine City Yacht Club, where they made many dear lifelong friends and spent time fishing with family, especially Brian. Never wanting to waste a minute of good fishing, he always quoted “up and at ‘em let’s roll we’re burning daylight.”

Ed took tremendous pride in his massive garden where he spent many hours working. He always could be found tinkering on something in his garage, always fixing something.

Ed was tough, smart, ambitious and an avid businessman, working at Allstate for 43 years.

Surviving Ed are his loving wife, Vera, whom he was married to for 58 years; his adored children: daughter, Michelle Kinnamon of Florida and son, Brian(Julie) Gates of Fowler. He also left behind grandchildren, Lindsey(Ben) Little, Taylor Kinnamon, Jackson Gates and Andie Gates and two great-grandsons, Westin Spencer and Noah Little. Also surviving, his beloved sisters, Patty (Garry) Houser and Joanne (Perry)Beaver, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Family was everything to Ed and words truly cannot describe how much he cherished all the moments spent with them. He was a friend and protective father figure to all, always extending a helping hand and teaching those whom he loved.

Preceding Ed in death are brother, Ronald Gates and great-granddaughter, Emily Vera Little.

Per Ed’s wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

