Earl Felicetty Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Felicetty, 82, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home in Warren.
Earl was born August 1, 1936, in Masury, Ohio, the son of Thomas and Sara (Dowden) Felicetty.
A former resident of Bristolville, Earl worked at Wean United Industries and later for Star Fabricating as a pipefitter, retiring in 1989.
Earl married Leila (Swanson) Felicetty on July 28, 1956. They were together until her death, March 27, 2009.
He leaves behind sons, Vincent of Warren, Michael (Christina) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Russell (Amy) of Columbus, Ohio, Mark (Tiffany) of Bristolville and Thomas (Jill) of Warren; a daughter, Jody (Tracy) Peterson of Warren; a brother, Ralph (Carol) of Las Vegas, Nevada and a sister, Rosemary Jablonsky of Brookfield. Earl also leaves behind 24 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Three sons, Alan, Carl and Stephen; nine brothers and one sister preceded Earl in death.
Services will be private.
Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
A television tribute will air Monday, April 22 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.