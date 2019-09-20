Dorothy M. Gladd, Girard, Ohio – Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy M. Gladd, 86, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Dorothy was born September 2, 1933 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Sam and Pauline (Hajduk) Milikich.

She was a graduate of Farrell High School and worked as a secretary at Sharon Steel for 25 years, retiring in 1980.

Dorothy married her husband of over 41 years, George Edward Gladd, May 20, 1978.

She enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing, baking and ceramics. Dorothy also loved dancing polkas and koalas.

Besides her husband, she leaves behind a sister, Evelyn Mills of Rockport, Texas and her Godchild. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, whom she dearly loved.

A brother, George Milikich and two sisters, Bertie Clayton and Stella Vlaskovich preceded Dorothy in death.

Services will be held Wednesday, September 25 at Crown Hill Burial Park’s Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Selby- T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.