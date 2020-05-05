Doris Thompson Bunkley, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Thompson Bunkley, 93, longtime resident of Vienna, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was a loving wife and mother of two sons.

She was born on October 31, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the eldest child of John W. Thompson and Margaret (nee Hannah) Thompson.

Doris was a graduate of Rayen High School, a 1951 graduate of Central State University and received her Master’s in Education from Columbia University’s Teacher’s College in 1954. She became the first African-American teacher at Frances E. Willard Elementary School in 1955.

Doris was a member of her high school debate team and continued to be active in social clubs and community organizations in Youngstown, Warren, Columbus and Vienna, Ohio. She was raised in St. Andrews Methodist Church, but became an Elder of the Vienna Presbyterian Church.

Some of the organizations she was involved with included being a Cub Scout Den Mother, PTA President, President of Warren Women’s Club, Member of Mathews Music Boosters and worked as a LPGA Volunteer. Doris was a 1952 Initiate of Epsilon Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. In 1961 as Basileus (President) she originated the annual Pink and Green Snowflake Ball fundraising event. Doris was active in women’s organizations in the Presbyterian Church and went on a Missionary trip to Ghana in 1993. Doris always brought her positive attitude, energy and wisdom to any project in which she was involved.

In addition to her love of teaching, helping and mentoring others, she loved to travel. Doris traveled extensively during her life, to more countries than could be mentioned on this page and has left her footprints on every continent. She went on over 25 cruises, many with family and friends. Among her many hobbies were music (singing and playing piano) dancing, writing poetry, creating crafts and gardening.

She is survived by her two sons William B. Bunkley and Darrell (Jennifer) Bunkley Sr. Her sister, Marguerite “Honey” Barganier, grandchildren, Elisha, Elias, Darrell Jr., Benjamin, Rhythm and many nieces and nephews.

Doris will be reunited with her husband of 56 years, William Bunkley who preceded her in death in 2014, her parents, her brother, James and sisters Joan and Connie “Ette”.

The family understands with the current Covid-19 situation that many mourners will not be able to attend in-person (please stay safe).

The funeral will be broadcast on Darrell T. Bunkley’s Facebook Live to give the option to attend online. Mourners are encouraged to send in photos and share stories with the family in cards and letters or electronically through Email/Facebook.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to establish a scholarship fund in memory of Doris and her husband William.

