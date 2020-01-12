Doris May Provich, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris M. Provich, 96, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Suites at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

Doris was born July 27, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Clyde E. and Ruth M. (Thompson) Coombs.

She worked over 50 years for various restaurants including Cy’s Airport Inn, Squaw Creek Country Club, where she baked pies and deserts, The Living Room Lounge and also managed several restaurants on the 422 strip in Warren. She also worked for Badger Meadows Camp Ground.

Doris owned and operated her own cake and candy business. She retired in 1985.

Doris married Michael Provich January 29, 1955.

Doris was a fan of astrology and loved to dance and bake, but most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She leaves behind sons, David (Darla) Provich of Marysville, Ohio and Mark Provich of Vienna; daughters, Jerrylynn (Ken) Thornsberry of Vienna, Ohio Janet Biro of Brookfield, Ohio and Michele Youler of Vienna, Ohio. Doris also leaves behind ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Shirley (Coombs) Martin, her niece that she raised preceded Doris in death, along with her husband, Michael Provich; two brothers, Fred Coombs and William (Kidd) Coombs; two sons-in-law, Jim Youler and John Biro.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Suites of Continuing Healthcare of Niles and Hospice of the Valley for their help and compassionate care.

The family also asks that any material contributions be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, or the Vienna Fire Department 833 Youngstown-Kingsville Road Vienna, OH 44473

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, January 15, at Crown Hill Chapel Mausoleum in Vienna, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16 with the funeral service to follow at 1:00 pm, Thursday, January 16.

Selby-T. J. Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to Doris’ family, please visit our floral section.