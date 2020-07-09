Doreen Lucci, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen Lucci, 89, of Boardman passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born March 23, 1931 in Brantford, Ontario, Canada daughter of Cecil and Edith Bentley Pedley.

Doreen Lucci was a wonderful wife and an incredible mother.

She was a registered nurse by training who worked primarily in the intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth Hospital. Doreen interrupted her nursing school training for a year for the birth of her fifth child. When she resumed her nursing studies, through her grit and determination, she finished first in her nursing school class at the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing. Quite an accomplishment for a wife and a mother of five.

Doreen’s interests and passions were wide and varied. Her first and foremost passion was spending time with her family, including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many friends. She loved cooking but even more than cooking, sharing her meals with family and friends. When younger, Doreen enjoyed playing tennis. Throughout her life, she made every effort to attend all the school and sporting events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there encouraging and passionately cheering for her family. Doreen also loved sewing and making gifts for her family. She would sew quilts, gloves, sweaters, mittens, caps and whatever else she thought that somebody needed. Those creations will always be treasured.

The mere words on this paper are inadequate to convey Doreen’s love and passion for her family and friends and her indomitable spirit to live life to the fullest. For those qualities, her family will be forever grateful for the example of the life she lived. The lessons she taught through her life will have an undying influence on those who had the honor and privilege of being her family and friends. She will live forever in the hearts and mind of those that have survived her. Hers truly was A LIFE WELL LIVED and to be celebrated.

Doreen leaves to cherish her memory her children, Joseph Cecil (Kathy) Lucci of Poland, Mary Edith Lucci (Richard Stuebi) of Chagrin Falls, Patricia Ann (Robert) McKey of Gainesville, Florida, Thomas Anthony (Kathryn Hirst) Lucci of Gates Mills and John Paul Lucci of Boardman. She also leaves her grandchildren, Jody, Christina, Amy, Joseph, Jennifer, Michael, John, Nicole, Katelyn, Julie, Conzy, Marianne, Samantha and Thomas and her great-grandchildren, Lorelei, Domenic, Maya, Annabel, Kinley, Miles, Caleb, Brynn, Nicole and Adrian.

Besides her parents, Doreen was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph “Conzy” Lucci whom she married June 30, 1952; sadly he passed September 30, 1977 and her second husband, Louis Daigneau who she married June 21, 1986; he passed October 28, 2008. Doreen was also preceded by her siblings, Phyllis Mary Henderson, Maurice Victor Pedley, Sydney Raymond Pedley and Ernest Ward Pedley.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard, Ohio commencing at 11:00 a.m. The Reverend Michael Swierz will officiate. Doreen had specifically requested that Father Mike celebrate her Funeral Mass. Family will receive any persons who wish to say their goodbyes and show their respects prior to the Mass at St. Patrick’s Church starting at 9:45 a.m. Masks are required within St. Patrick’s Church and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

The family would like to express its deep appreciation to First Light Home Care for the daily caregiver assistance they provided to Doreen for the last several months. The family wishes to especially recognize Carolyn “Cookie” Ervin for her tender and extraordinary services she provided to Doreen.

Charitable memorials in Doreen’s name can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.