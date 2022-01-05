WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Baldwin, 67, of Warren passed away at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

She was born December 29, 1954, to parents Donald Pankuch and Laura Pankuch.

After high school she went to ETI Technical College and became a nurse’s aide retiring in 2013.

She married George Baldwin, Jr. on July 18, 1980; he passed in 2003.

Donna is survived by sons, George (Kimberly) of Chadbourn, North Carolina and Kevin (Aubrey) of Alliance, Ohio; brother, Rick (Robin) Pankuch of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Cindy (Jon) Whittaker of Rockwood, Tennessee and Barbara Pankuch of Columbus, Ohio and three grandchildren, Dustin Baldwin, Caleb Baldwin and Lucas Baldwin.

Preceding Donna in death after her husband, her parents and brothers, Donald and Brian.

Donna loved her grandchildren greatly. She was a loving and caring woman who enjoyed Kenny Chesney, cooking and baking. She was an avid fan of Ohio State Buckeyes football. Donna was loved by all and will be missed. She will forever reside in the hearts of her family.

Private services will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel with entombment following.

Selby-Fox Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna Baldwin, please visit our floral store.

